What About Family Division? Renegade Q&A

Answering your questions of global appeal. In this episode, someone asks, "What happens when a family member doesn’t see the big picture, and is caught up in the false narrative… then gets upset when you try to speak of the truth?""A: The next of kin will have much to consider, as the world approaches the bifurcation point. You will continue to have realizations and integrations. They will carry you even higher in your awareness than you already are. There is no way you can avert this or sabotage yourself. Your family will be witness to this and have their own moments of epiphany. Those who guide them can only do so much. They have to make the decision to detach from the lie. Their guides and ancestors will give them signals."Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's PathExpand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖