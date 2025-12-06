J. Kushner will write the possible settlement plan for Ukraine - English text only

Kushner will write the plan: Russia and the US are making progress in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

▪️Putin's aide noted that it will be Trump's son-in-law Kushner who will write the formulations of a possible settlement plan for Ukraine.

▪️The tone of the Russian-American meeting in the Kremlin was constructive and friendly, Ushakov said.

▪️Putin knows Witkoff well, they understand each other without saying much, he added.

▪️Negotiations also took place in Florida overnight between the American delegation (Witkoff and Kushner) and the Ukrainian delegation (Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gatov), where Russia's comments on the draft peace plan were discussed. The negotiations will continue today.





