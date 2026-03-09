💥🇮🇱Israeli media: Hezbollah destroys a strategic facility in Beit Shemesh

According to circulating footage, the target appears to have been the Emek HaEla satellite station in the Valley of Elah in Israel’s central Judean foothills, near Modiin-Maccabim-Reut in the broader Beit Shemesh area.

The facility is one of Israel’s largest and oldest satellite communication hubs.

Operating since the early 1970s, it hosts roughly 120 satellite dishes and functions as a major ground gateway for global broadcasting, data transmission, and telecommunications relay. The site works with international satellite operators, including SES and Inmarsat.