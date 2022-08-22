SUBSCRIBE TO THE BEST METAL FINISHER ON YOUTUBE - Carter Auto Restyling - I Accidentally Destroyed This Rare Classic Truck Fender! Don't Make This Mistake!

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MOREhttps://youtu.be/eJWr8xxdJT0
In this video I'll attempt to rough out the damage on the 1953 Chevy Truck rear fender. This fender is garbage, so I'm just trying to make it into something that would be presentable on a beater.
#restoration #classictrucks #classiccars #rust
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