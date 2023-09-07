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Pandemic Propaganda Returns: MSM Fear Mongers Hype New Covid Variant
High Hopes
High Hopes
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422 views • September 07, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Sep 6, 2023


Covidians need to be put on trial for treason and face the death penalty.

Pro-liberty comedian Chad Prather is here to talk about the return of Covid-19 propaganda.

The elites are in panic mode and feel their control slipping away.

That is why they are planning another fake Plandemic.

This time around they are attempting to hype fear because Whoopi Goldberg “tested positive” and missed an episode of The View.

The White House has announced Joe Biden will be wearing a mask again.

This is foreshadowing mask mandates returning in a couple of weeks.

Anthony Fauci and others like him are seditious traitors and must be put on trial.

Fauci was willing to sacrifice American children and grandparents in order to prop up his massive ego and enact the globalist plan from total world domination.

It’s likely the next Plandemic is going to be even more lawless than the first.

The power hungry elites will tighten their grip the more real Americans mount a resistance to their tyranny.

Instead of Nuremberg 2.0 the name of the judicial proceedings that are on the way will be called “The Washington Trials”.

J6 was part of another psyop and handing down these massive sentences is designed to scare Americans and get them to never protest again.

American patriots must have a 1776 mindset and never back down.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ffo30-pandemic-propaganda-returns-msm-fear-mongers-hype-new-covid-variant.html


Keywords
treasonpresidentmaskpropagandajoe bidenmsmpandemicelitescovid-19covidplandemictony faucimask mandateschad prathervariantsstew petersnew covid variantmainstream medaifear monterswhoopi glodberg
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