Are You Remnant Ready?

The New Testament Bible is mainly about being ready for the final day, but you wouldn’t know it by listening to many of the sermons preached these days. There is a troubling lack of urgency in many modern churches about the Lord’s return. The clergy and congregations don’t seem eager for Christ to return soon. They act like they are content to live longer without Him. Tragically, that day will catch billions of souls unprepared for a sudden global calamity, divine judgment, and eternal punishment for the wicked, unbelievers, and those not prepared.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/26/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day