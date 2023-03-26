FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

How did Hospitals Become COVID-Killing Zones? What was the government's connection?





Thomas Baine - Re-Founder, AlphaOmegaEnergy, and Asian Correspondent, Scientific Commentator, Analyst of Weaponized News





@WeaponizedNews.com, @AOEVCBreakThru, Telegram Ch. AOEBlackSwan





Freedom Hub was shocked by Dr. Ardis’ warning that hospitals were killing patients with their enforced protocol. More recently it made us queasy how an unconscious hospitalization could expose us to transfusions with blood we didn't want because of vaccine contamination. And it’s still a great idea to repeal the protectionism that keeps hospitals in the hands of the criminal cartel (now facing multiple lawsuits). That said, we must all take action and use this crisis to create better and more humane hospitals, real HEALTH care, and a Pavilion-like future.





With many Americans beginning to realize the terrifying fact that pharma colluded with the government, the military, and hospitals, to kill off our elderly with ventilators and kidney-destroying Remdesivir, lawyers behind the burgeoning number of lawsuits have hired Mr. Baine, a scientist, to demonstrate the mechanisms of death behind these antiviral drugs.





A technological whiz working mostly with Asian governments, Mr. Baine writes about special interest corruption – and medical, bioelectrical, and electrochemical engineering, as well. Thomas also is an entrepreneur in the field of energy.





It’s not only livelihood-sabotaging lockdowns and coerced vaccination for which humanity must hold authorities accountable but also the harmful, iatrogenic (doctor-caused) treatments received in the hospitals. And it looks pretty damning that the government paid hospitals bonuses of 20% or more for use of a drug -- Remdesivir -- that even the corrupt WHO discourages. We are talking 20% more for the entire bill – which grows much larger when using the $2,000 Remdesivir treatments as opposed to the $60 ivermectin treatments (which have proven to be safe and highly effective). According to one ongoing lawsuit in California, hospitals are raking in $540,000 or more “per kill.”





In Massachusetts, many new lawsuits have been filed stemming from a FOIA response with exposed the high number of Remdesivir deaths, including among children. Yes, the criminally captured FDA-approved Remdesivir for children as small as 7 pounds, just as they recently approved a 4th dose of the untested, EUA COVID “vaccine.”





Will we collectively rise to jail, fire, or vote out the associated decision-makers, doctors, nurses, and bureaucrats who have proven themselves to be enemies of humanity?