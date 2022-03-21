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The spiral of Russophobic pogroms and outright discrimination of Russians
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51 views • March 21, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”The spiral of Russophobic pogroms and outright discrimination of Russians, unwinding in the West now, instigated by the politicians and the media - the public is being indoctrinated that Russia is to blame for the new reality they have to live in - must stop.
#StopRussophobia”
#StopRussophobia”
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