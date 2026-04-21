🔥Iranian LEGO-style video mocks Trump’s mania for war with Iran

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🔥 New LEGO-style video mocks Trump’s mania for war with Iran
An Iranian AI-generated video shows Iran foiling US President Donald Trump, as he tears up 2015 Iran nuclear dealt and tries to put Iranians in chains – in an apparent nod to US sanctions.
The clip ends with an off-screen voice warning to Trump:
👑“Empires like yours, they always turn to dust.”