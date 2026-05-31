The Social Sabotage of Gender Ideology

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Schools across Australia and the Western world have been inveigled into a deeply ominous cultural debate — one centred on revised identity, twisted ideology, parental authority, and the seditiously manipulated role of education itself. Straightforward schooling — reading, writing, mathematics, science, and history — has degenerated into something sinisterly perverse and morally repugnant. And nowhere is that betrayal more visible than in unhinged gender ideology and sexuality programs slithering into school curricula.