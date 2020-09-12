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NASA SIDE BY SIDE LENS CORRECTED FOOTAGE - A Round Planet Or FLAT Earth? You Decide. {MIRROR}
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77 views • September 12, 2020
Personally, I believe the science behind gravity and light which proves beyond a doubt that our Earth is spherical. However, it's interesting to see these videos side by side.
NASA has an agenda... misinformation. Some of what they tell us is true and some of it isn't. Use your intuition to go beyond the bs... logic gets you so far... your natural psychic abilities take you farther.
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NASA has an agenda... misinformation. Some of what they tell us is true and some of it isn't. Use your intuition to go beyond the bs... logic gets you so far... your natural psychic abilities take you farther.
*****************************************************
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links and lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
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