Russia takes Preobrazhenka wipes out Ukrainian key supply hub in the settlement
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
164 views • 1 week ago

Russian forces have again raised the flag — this time over Preobrazhenka fighters of the 90th Guards Tank Division of the "Center" Group of Forces have wiped out Ukrainian positions and equipment in the settlement, located about 20 kilometers from Krasnoarmeysk The Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed on April 22, 2025, the news published on April 21 about the liberation of the village in a symbolic and strategic step forward, disrupting one of Ukrainian main transport routes in this sector of the front. Meanwhile, over the past few days, soldiers of the 90th Panzer Division of the "Center" Group of Forces have been conducting preliminary preparations in the Krasnoarmeysk sector, attacking a hidden Ukrainian fortification in the forest belt. The crew of the 130 mm M-46 towed gun went into action by firing a series of 130 mm high-explosive fragmentation shells, after receiving target coordinates from the drone crew. The operation was carried out from a hidden firing position at a distance of more than 17 km, destroying the dugouts — eliminating Ukrainian personnel, thereby supporting the continued offensive actions of the assault units. Now, the assault detachment’s advance began with securing the main enemy supply route, where several armored vehicles were destroyed in parallel. One of them, including a MaxxPro vehicle mercilessly burned by drone, destroying the morale forces of the American-supplied. One of the biggest challenges facing the Russian assault unit is advancing across vast open terrain — vulnerable and exposed. After gathering strength on the outskirts, the soldiers began to entering the settlement in small calculated groups, launching deliberate attacks. Gradually advancing further, in sweeping away one by one the settlement’s buildings, house by house, and every meter gained was the result of hard — but decisive — work. The assault detachment refused to use radio stations but replaced them with a voice signaling system. An important tactical element and a developed signaling system have proven their effectiveness — clear voice commands ensure a cohesive advance of motorized riflemen without radio communication, according to the Defense Ministry.

Thus, Russian soldiers now comfortably drive along the streets in their cars in the seemingly deserted settlement, after Kiev defenses quickly collapsed. The advance signals continued momentum in securing key settlements. Territorial gains like Preobrazhenka strengthen Russian position, deepening Kiev isolation, deliberately prolonging the war that wearing out Russian strategic patience.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
capturepokrovskpreobrazhenka
