Episode #83 - The Hidden Code of Human Behaviour: How Septemics Can Evolve Your Life w/ Jim Marshall
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
32 views • 1 day ago

What if there was a hidden map that could decode your relationships, your purpose, and even your political views?


What if science, psychology, spirituality and your own transformation, could be unified into one system?


Today’s guest is Jim Marshall, who is a polymath and the creator of Septemics, a revolutionary model of human behaviour with 35 scales that could change how you see the world forever.


In today’s conversation we’re diving deep into untapped human potential, consciousness, power, and purpose. By the end of this episode, you’ll understand that all aspects of your life can be viewed through these 35 scales as well as all of the chaos in the world.


This isn’t just information, it’s revelation. Prepare to question everything you thought was true about yourself, others, and reality itself.


Connect with Jim via any of the links below:


Website - https://septemics.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/septemics/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/jimmarshallpolymath/

Septemics Book - https://amzn.to/4jHg7OI

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Keywords
spiritualawakeningpatternrecognitionhumanpotentialconsciousnessevolutionseptemicsmindmasterypsychologyunleashedunlockyourmindhighperformancethinking
