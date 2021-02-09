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The Super Bowl Halftime Show had a direct threat to all who follow the NWO scamdemic plan. The "I, Pet Goat II" by Heliofant I refer to is in the following link and the part that coincides with the Super Bowl Halftime I am explaining is at the 5" mark.
https://www.brighteon.com/490ec455-03fc-4249-a25d-46ddb7ee58ad I, Pet Goat II by Heliofant
Mirrored from https://open.lbry.com/@RoystonPotter:b/An-Open-Declaration-To-Murder-You:1
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