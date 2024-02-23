Create New Account
AOC Green New Deal speech disrupted by protesters
2/22/2024: Protestors interrupt Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a town hall in Astoria, Queens on "environmental justice" developments. One man shouts "All you care about is illegal aliens and their votes! You don't care about your constituents!"

Reporting for The Post Millennial 

