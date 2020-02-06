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Leaked Video of Military tent cities, 7 Crematoriums working 24 hours & More in Wuhan China!!
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4787 views • February 06, 2020
Leaked video in Wuhan China showing more buildings having doors being welded shut, infected & suspected infected people of the Corona Virus all being put in the same gymnasiums and a couple being put into a box!?
There is confirmation of military tent cities as well as 7 Crematoriums working 24 hours in Wuhan China. And what ever happened to the H5N1 bird flu!?
There is confirmation of military tent cities as well as 7 Crematoriums working 24 hours in Wuhan China. And what ever happened to the H5N1 bird flu!?
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