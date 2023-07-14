Create New Account
[Jun 22, 2016] TFR - 73 - Revolutionary Radio with Charles Landsborough: Is 1948 Israel Really The Israel Of Prophecy?
Rob Skiba
In this episode, I discuss with Charles Landsborough the issues concerning 1948 Israel and ask the question, “Is it the real deal we’ve all been waiting for, or is it a counterfeit?” This is likely going to be Part 1 of more to come on this very “heavy” subject. It’s not an easy topic to discuss in many circles, but we believe the usual Scriptures often cited to justify 1948 are not in alignment with what we’ve been taught, so we are speaking out and searching for the truth.


website: thewaybiblicalfellowship.com


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

