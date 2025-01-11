© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Vučić: Serbia can no longer rely on Azerbaijani Gas
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Azerbaijan has informed Serbia it can no longer supply the daily 1.7 million cubic meters of gas due to force majeure and ongoing problems.
“From today, dear people, we will start using our reserves much more seriously,” Vučić said during a press conference with US official Richard Verma.