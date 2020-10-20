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Tweet Series Day 34 (Oct 20, 2020)
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15 views • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @RudyGuilani. Remember when New York was thriving? I sure do, and we have Rudy to thank. Remember when we all were united after #911, I sure do. Thank you, Rudy, I remember a time when NYC was a proud place. Now it is run by @NYCmayor or as he was originally known as, #ComradeWarren. How the heck did New Yorkers vote a Communist into office? His actions are well known. How about instead of painting murals, you stop the violence. Is anyone really surprised? The Governor of New York is @NYGovCuomo. Talk about a disgrace, his State was on the right path and now look at the whiners that you promote every day. Let’s talk about Covid-19. The President had a ship ready that was equipped to save many lives. Did he use the ship? Nope. He just let it sit there and put elderly people back into nursing homes causing the death rates to skyrocket and make New York state the epicenter of the virus. What a colossal ‘mistake.’ How can someone with all the intelligence around him make such a huge blunder. Look at yourself in the mirror; how can you live with yourself? Take off your shirt too. I am not saying we do not have freedom to do what you want, it’s 2020. Let me ask the people this, do you trust a man in power who has 2 nipple rings? Your brother sucks too. “I’ll give you an idea, Chris, It’s the Constitution!.”—Best Quote Ever! How about reading it for your job or does that not matter to you.
Note—Show a picture of Chris Cuomo and say “@ChrisCuomo, My wife is a hairdresser and is into Makeup. How much did you put on for this? Did you really have Covid-19?”
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @AliciaKeys. She has an amazing voice and plays a cool instrument, the piano. The piano is something only the most talented of musicians can play and some have a great name. I hope she keeps inspiring the younger generation. Even though she and @StevieWonder played a ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers song’, their collaboration was great. I still feel her best work is contributing to a song about New York City. It is the place where dreams are made of. It inspires me whenever I see it. Let’s hear it for New York indeed!
Note—Play Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys “Empire State of Mind”
https://youtu.be/QsZlY0Vz4-o; #TheBigApple #WhereDreamsAreMade
Note—Show pictures from my 40th Birthday in NYC* (maybe in the future)
Note—Show a picture of Chris Cuomo and say “@ChrisCuomo, My wife is a hairdresser and is into Makeup. How much did you put on for this? Did you really have Covid-19?”
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @AliciaKeys. She has an amazing voice and plays a cool instrument, the piano. The piano is something only the most talented of musicians can play and some have a great name. I hope she keeps inspiring the younger generation. Even though she and @StevieWonder played a ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers song’, their collaboration was great. I still feel her best work is contributing to a song about New York City. It is the place where dreams are made of. It inspires me whenever I see it. Let’s hear it for New York indeed!
Note—Play Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys “Empire State of Mind”
https://youtu.be/QsZlY0Vz4-o; #TheBigApple #WhereDreamsAreMade
Note—Show pictures from my 40th Birthday in NYC* (maybe in the future)
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