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BDS Leader Shredded by Missouri State Representatives
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63 views • July 16, 2020
From Canary Mission: In May 2020, the State of Missouri passed an anti-BDS bill. The vote passed after State Representatives expressed their shock that key witness and BDS promoter, Neveen Ayesh, had lied to them.
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel was founded by Convicted Palestinian Terrorists to destroy Israel and the Jews. Canary Mission was founded to expose the terrorist in suit on College Campuses so that you as an employer will not hire Terrorist. BDS is connected with BLM.
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel was founded by Convicted Palestinian Terrorists to destroy Israel and the Jews. Canary Mission was founded to expose the terrorist in suit on College Campuses so that you as an employer will not hire Terrorist. BDS is connected with BLM.
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