Airline Pilots Unite Against Vaccine Mandates to form US Freedom Flyers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
* * *
LTC Theresa Long is a serving as the Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade Ft. Rucker, Alabama. She is a board-certified in flight Aerospace Medicine and board eligible in Occupational Medicine. She is a whistle blower. Her affidavit, provided in the link below, addresses the concerns she’s seeing with military pilots in her unit after getting vaccinated.
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/09/affidavit-of-ltc-theresa-long-m-d-in-support-of-a-motion-for-a-preliminary-injunction-order (https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/09/affidavit-of-ltc-theresa-long-m-d-in-support-of-a-motion-for-a-preliminary-injunction-order/)/
Are you or someone from CAMI, FAA Aerospace Medicine or other organizations within the FAA conducting further studies to determine the adverse reactions of the pilots and whether they will need to be grounded?
Based on the information provided by the FAA Aerospace Medicine, it seems like additional studies need to be performed on adverse events from medications that render pilots unable to perform their duties.