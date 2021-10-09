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Airline Pilots Unite Against Vaccine Mandates to form US Freedom Flyers
GalacticStorm
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51 views • October 09, 2021
This 17 year airline pilot explains the forced vaccine mandates he is facing. He is part of an organization called US Freedom Flyers (not affiliated with Midnight Rider). Its an organization started by pilots that believe in medical freedom. They are gathering and representing ALL in the airline industry who are faced with the jab or no job come Dec 8th. They are retaining counsel for ALL of us in this fight. They are looking for support in numbers and ask if you please consider signing up even if you don't donate. Strength in numbers. http://www.usfreedomfighters.org

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LTC Theresa Long is a serving as the Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade Ft. Rucker, Alabama. She is a board-certified in flight Aerospace Medicine and board eligible in Occupational Medicine. She is a whistle blower. Her affidavit, provided in the link below, addresses the concerns she’s seeing with military pilots in her unit after getting vaccinated.

https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/09/affidavit-of-ltc-theresa-long-m-d-in-support-of-a-motion-for-a-preliminary-injunction-order (https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/09/affidavit-of-ltc-theresa-long-m-d-in-support-of-a-motion-for-a-preliminary-injunction-order/)/

Are you or someone from CAMI, FAA Aerospace Medicine or other organizations within the FAA conducting further studies to determine the adverse reactions of the pilots and whether they will need to be grounded?

Based on the information provided by the FAA Aerospace Medicine, it seems like additional studies need to be performed on adverse events from medications that render pilots unable to perform their duties.
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usvaccinemandatesairlines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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