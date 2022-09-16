Episode 10 of The Jim Gale Show: Creating an Energy Freedom Platform with Home DAO Co-Founders Jonathan Uber & Andrew Bittner

In this episode, guests Jonathan Uber and Andrew Bittner, co-founders of HOME DAO, share how their company is impacting sustainability, self-reliance and community-driven collaboration.

DAO stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization. Home DAO funds public goods, starting with renewable energy, to build a better world focusing on solution-oriented infrastructures.

The sustainable infrastructures related to food, energy and digital assets (particularly the new cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin) are discussed at length.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/s/2BpFDm

