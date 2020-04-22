In this study we examine the powerful work of breakdown, that leads to the greater glory of Salvation. No matter what is happening on the earth, we can trust, GODfidently, that Yahweh is moving to work things for our greatest good and for His glory, forever and ever amen! We discuss the faithful remnant of God’s people, willing to humble their hearts, stand in the gap, in times of great upheaval, and enemy attacks. We explore the prophetic insight of Jehozadak, his time of exile, that would ultimately lead to cleansing and redemption, as he would Father Yeshua, the High Priest of the Restored temple, a prototype of Yahshua Hamashiach, our Messiah, His Salvation, return, coming reign, creating a New Heavens, New Earth, and New Jerusalem. We also review the seven churches of Revelation, especially the persecuted and faithful churches and what that speaks today.



Passages Referenced:

2 Samuel 24:17-18

Isaiah 1:9

1 Chronicles 6:13-16

Zechariah 3:1-10

Zec 4:10

Rev 3:1

Revelation 2 & 3

Rev 2:10

Rev 3:7-13

Romans 9:27-33

Zechariah 6:9-15

James 1:12

Habakkuk 3:17-19

Nahum 1:7