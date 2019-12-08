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One Mainframe To Rule Them All
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43 views • December 08, 2019
One Mainframe To Rule Them All is a breathtaking rundown of the human microchipping agenda. Concise and effective, it breaks down the coming global information control grid in all its horrifying detail. Scarier than any horror movie could be because it is real and documented.
Via Beat the Chip – One Mainframe to Rule Them All is a 50 minute documentary produced by Greg Nickolettos. The film starts with a monologue from Nazi Nexus author Edwin Black on WWII datalust and IBM. It then swiftly moves to current events surrounding injectible identity from Verichip, a corporation marketing an implanted RFID chip for seemingly pragmatic health care solutions.
FAULL BROS. Production
https://www.infowars.com/the-connection-eugenics-vaccinations-ibm-rfid/
Via Beat the Chip – One Mainframe to Rule Them All is a 50 minute documentary produced by Greg Nickolettos. The film starts with a monologue from Nazi Nexus author Edwin Black on WWII datalust and IBM. It then swiftly moves to current events surrounding injectible identity from Verichip, a corporation marketing an implanted RFID chip for seemingly pragmatic health care solutions.
FAULL BROS. Production
https://www.infowars.com/the-connection-eugenics-vaccinations-ibm-rfid/
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