Will CERN Raise Osiris?

Some are saying that the purpose of CERN is to raise Osiris (aka Nimrod) by opening portals and bringing spirits into our realm from the underworld. The weird ceremonies done by CERN seem to indicate this. CERN Scientists themselves say they are trying to open other dimensions although they claim they don't know what this might bring into our dimension. In this video I show how the Ancient Egyptians believe that their gods can someday come back by esoteric means.

Here is a link to a brief outline of the Egyptian Book of the Dead which contains information about their bizarre practices. Book Title: The Egyptian Masonic Connection by By David L. Carrico and Donna M. Carrico https://pdf4pro.com/amp/view/the-egyptian-masonic-satanic-connection-1ba0e1.html