Fauci’s Ties to Deadly NIAID Experiments On Children Dec. 30, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the focus of a new bestselling book that exposes the corrupt business of medicine and politics. The book is by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and is titled “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health".



Dr. Anthony Fauci was appointed director of NIAID in 1984. He oversees an extensive portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika.



Dr. Anthony Fauci oversaw experiments in the 1990's, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), that abused foster children in human experiments for an experimental HIV drug, where many children died.



Kennedy’s book cites an investigation into the matter by the nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice in January 2009. That investigation found that 80 of the 532 children who participated in clinical trials or observational studies died while in foster care, and 25 of them died while enrolled in a medication trial,but Vera medical staff didn’t find that any child’s death was caused directly by clinical trial medication.



However, investigators said in the report they were denied access to certain medical records, making it impossible for them to determine how some aspects of the child experiments were handled.