Mysterious Explosions Rip Apart Russia’s Nord Stream Pipelines

Multiple mysterious explosions today ripped apart Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline. The explosions occurred undersea near Denmark and Sweden. Meanwhile, former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev warned NATO again that Russia is prepared to use it massive arsenal of nuclear warheads if necessary for survival.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/27/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day