Trump Prepares to Attack Latin America

With Trump sending 3 warships to Latin America (near Venezuela) after setting a $50 million bounty on Maduro, and talking of invading Mexico due to the 'drug war,' it is clear this is just more pretext for US imperialism.
Shownotes:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-warships-venezuela-trump-nicolas-maduro-tension-drug-cartel-accusations/
https://www.state.gov/nicolas-maduro-moros
https://thefreedomarticles.com/venezuela-lies-8-want-you-believe/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/4th-generation-warfare-us-attacks-venezuela/
https://rumble.com/v6xwf9o-breaking-trump-to-strike-mexico-new-military-operations-throughout-latin-am.html
https://www.rt.com/news/623371-us-latin-america-control-bolivia/
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/team-trump-mexico-cartels-military-attack-plans-1235407875/
https://www.heritage.org/courts/report/operation-fast-and-furious-how-botched-justice-department-operation-led-standoff-over
Mirrored - The Freedom Articles
