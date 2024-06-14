BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He's a Total CrackHead. Delaware Residents express opinions about Hunter Biden
10 months ago

Wilmington Delaware residents, who know the Bidens best, were asked what they thought of Hunter Biden's guilty verdict. Their reactions were priceless.


"Biden's son deserved what he get," one man told @townhallcom. "And every other Biden in between."


Many of the Wilmingtonians we talked to were floored to hear that the president’s son wasn’t acquitted on all charges, given who his famous father is and that the trial practically took place in Biden’s backyard.


“It’s Bidenworld out here,” one woman, who works for the local government, told Townhall. “I have a lot of thoughts,” the state employee said, but declined to appear on video for fear of retaliation…


Hunter’s drug addiction, which his defense team disputed at trial, is public knowledge around town, according to those native to Biden’s home turf.


“He’s definitely a crackhead,” a lifelong local, who “grew up with” the First Family, said of Hunter Biden. “I’ve lived here for 30 years. Total crackhead.”…


“Of course, he is guilty,” a woman waiting for a bus at Rodney Square, the city’s center, said matter-of-factly. “He was over West Side buying crack. He got the gun, lied on the thing.”


“Yeah, he’s guilty!” a bystander piled on, adding: “This should have happened a really, really long time ago.”…


“If it was me doing it [lying on a federal firearms form] and I got the [three] felonies, I’d be right behind the bars right now. I wouldn’t even be speaking to you. And that’s what should have happened to him,” she said.

