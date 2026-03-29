© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IRAQIS GATHER OUTSIDE SISTANI'S HOME DEMANDING A FATWA
Crowds flood the streets outside the home of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in Iraq chanting "Soldiers of al-Sistani!" in a direct appeal for a religious decree to join the fight alongside Iran.
Sistani's 2014 fatwa mobilized hundreds of thousands of Iraqis against ISIS, forming the Popular Mobilization Forces. Today's crowds are sending the same message, answer the call.
"Iraq today is the brother of the Iranian! No negotiations! Don't give it up!"