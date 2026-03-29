IRAQIS GATHER OUTSIDE SISTANI'S HOME DEMANDING A FATWA

Crowds flood the streets outside the home of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in Iraq chanting "Soldiers of al-Sistani!" in a direct appeal for a religious decree to join the fight alongside Iran.

Sistani's 2014 fatwa mobilized hundreds of thousands of Iraqis against ISIS, forming the Popular Mobilization Forces. Today's crowds are sending the same message, answer the call.

"Iraq today is the brother of the Iranian! No negotiations! Don't give it up!"