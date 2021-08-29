Christian Video Vault: New Age Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]

New Age Satanism Exposed - In this shocking film the modern New Age Movement is clearly proven to be teaching the exact same lies that Satan the Serpent taught to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Countless New Agers are shown in the film teaching that men are gods and that Jesus isn't returning like He said He would. Rather, they say, we are the second coming of Christ ourselves. The same lies that Jesus Himself warned would be prominent before He returned.All credit for this video goes to the E511 Ministries YouTube page:E511 Ministries - 19.4K subscribersE511 Ministries exposes the works of darkness to help the unsaved see the light of Christ, and provide the saved with the resolve to keep moving forward in their walk with the Lord.My name is John Blanchette. I have been saved since a young age. I grew up going to a Baptist church, but have long since dropped any attachment to denominational titles. I believe that Jesus Christ is the one and only begotten Son of God (John 3:16) who paid the sin penalty for humankind by dying on the cross, defeating sin and death through His victorious resurrection. As Paul said, “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).415 viewsAug 28, 2021Christian Video Vault7.47K subscribers