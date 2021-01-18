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STUDY FINDS 'SPECIFIC & SIGNIFICANT RISK' OF SERIOUS COVID VACCINE REACTIONS, AND HOW IT WAS HIDDEN (MIRRORED)
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887 views • January 18, 2021
STUDY FINDS 'SPECIFIC & SIGNIFICANT RISK' OF SERIOUS COVID VACCINE REACTIONS, AND HOW IT WAS HIDDEN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVQv5lhKPNVA/
his is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 1/16/21.
Full Episodes Can Be Seen Here:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/study-finds-specific-significant-risk-ade-reactions-after-covid-vaccine-fbi-qanon-psyop/
*All Video Source Links Can Be Found A…
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVQv5lhKPNVA/
his is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 1/16/21.
Full Episodes Can Be Seen Here:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/study-finds-specific-significant-risk-ade-reactions-after-covid-vaccine-fbi-qanon-psyop/
*All Video Source Links Can Be Found A…
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
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