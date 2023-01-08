200,000,000 Released From The Euphrates River THE GREAT FALLING AWAY Euphrates River Drying Up 2022

3 Massive End Time Events and The Great Falling Away. The Euphrates River is drying up in 2022. Popularity: 221,639 views on Oct 11, 2022. Are we there yet? What is the prophetic significance? It's prophesied that the Euphrates River will dry up in the last days in Revelation 16:12 - 14 when the angel pores out his bowl on the Euphrates River and it dries up. When this happens it will prepare for the kings of the East to cross and prepare for the war against God almighty. Mirrored



