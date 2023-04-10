FLASHBACK: Meet Lee Harvey Oswald, Sheep-Dipped Patsy (2013)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/oswald
FROM 2013: In this week's special documentary episode of the podcast, we explore the life and legend of Lee Harvey Oswald. Was he a poor, disgruntled loner or an overachieving marine? A presidential assassin or a sheep-dipped patsy? Find out in this week's edition of The Corbett Report.
