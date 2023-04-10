Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK: Meet Lee Harvey Oswald, Sheep-Dipped Patsy (2013)
73 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/oswald

FROM 2013: In this week's special documentary episode of the podcast, we explore the life and legend of Lee Harvey Oswald. Was he a poor, disgruntled loner or an overachieving marine? A presidential assassin or a sheep-dipped patsy? Find out in this week's edition of The Corbett Report.
CSID: ae89586d8f660429

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
historyconspiracyjfkjames corbett2013oswaldflashbacklee harvey oswaldpatsythe official corbett report rumble channelsheep-dipped patsy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket