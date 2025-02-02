BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stevie Nicks - Stand Back, Landslide , Edge of Seventeen
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
Follow
108 views • 3 months ago

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, helping the band to become one of the best-selling music acts of all time with over 120 million records sold worldwide. Rumours, the band's second album with Nicks, became one of the best-selling albums worldwide, being certified 20× platinum in the US.In 1981, while remaining a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks began her solo career, releasing the studio album Bella Donna, which topped the Billboard 200 and has reached multiplatinum status.



FULL CLIP

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/9843a255-83a4-42ed-8ff5-6f9e947e0039

Keywords
landslidestevie nicksedge of seventeenstand back
