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How Far Away Is The Sun? An Empirical Science Based Analysis
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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101 views • 2 days ago

…. I know I know, I can already hear it from the hard core globe defender’s …. “why would we want to see any empirical science when we already have plenty of pseudo-science… just because you have a bias against certain kinds of science doesn’t make it any less valid, you back-woods backward-thinking cave-man son of a bitch”. 
Yep.  This is what I go through, ladies & gentlemen.  It ain’t easy.  But what’s a poor boy supposed to do? ….   have patience, I already know.  
That’s always been my overriding message in all of my posts … patience… patience and understanding, and kindness… for sure.  
And forgiveness, can’t forget forgiveness, you know, for being so stupid for so long, but I digress… and rightfully so I might add, I mean you ever seen how these hard core globe defenders have to jump through hoops, or worm holes as the case may be, in order to rationalize the existence of what is no more than a 3rd grade science class, fairytale, told to us by psychopaths & black magic occultists?…. we all fell for it, every single one of us, but now we’re supposed to be critical thinking adults, where we can question what we’ve been taught.
Just because it’s so big of a lie that it’s unfathomable to your brain, in its depth & complexity, doesn’t mean it’s not a big lie.  I’d just encourage some of you, and you know who you are… to put that in your pipe, & smoke it.  Yes you can put some weed in the pipe too, or whatever, we’re pretty easy going over here, on the light side of darkness… did I mention we’ve got cookies, and beer?  So do what you gotta do, namely, stop being stupid. 

I won’t even mention what they call, the art of persuasion… suffice it to say, I do what I can do.  Thank you.  Ladies & gentlemen.  Thank you very much. 
I’m thinking I’ll get a couple dozen converts, within 24 hours of posting this.  Yes, 24, in 24. Then, you see, if they’ll each tell just 2 people, and those two each tell two others, etc… we should have all 8 billion people Informed by the 4th of July… 2055.
Join with me and we could cut that down to 2054, and like 11 months, 29 days & however many hours, minutes, seconds & fractions of a second. It’ll be fun.

Chop chop now.  You aren’t getting any younger you know?.   

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