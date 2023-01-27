Indian actor Taraka Ranta collapses during Political Rally...

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during padyatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was taken to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.
I read some articles that stated he had a heart attack.
I don't know if he is injected.
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.