Indian actor Taraka Ranta collapses during Political Rally...
Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during padyatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was taken to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

I read some articles that stated he had a heart attack.
I don't know if he is injected.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

