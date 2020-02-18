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GEOENGINEERING ENRICHING AMERICAN AIRLINES
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33 views • February 18, 2020
View the full flight history of American Airlines chemflight AAL652 that laid down a thick chemtrail directly overhead at around 3:01 PM on November 27, 2018. https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa652#1eb109db
How do I KNOW that these American Airlines flights were dumping atmospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) and not harmless waterr?? Contrails are composed primarily of water, in the form of ice crystals. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
How do I KNOW that these American Airlines flights were dumping atmospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) and not harmless waterr?? Contrails are composed primarily of water, in the form of ice crystals. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
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