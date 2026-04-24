RT News - April 24 2026 2PM GMT

April 24, 2026

rt.com





At least five ships reportedly pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US says its blockade is in full effect and no one gets a greenlight without Washington’s permission. A stranded ship captain is standing by to speak with us ahead in the programme. Representatives from Iran and the UAE among many at the table at the BRICS meeting in New Delhi, as tensions remain high between Abu Dhabi and Tehran in the Middle East. Donald Trump announces the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is on for another three weeks, as Israel’s Ambassador to the UN suggests his country may not be on the same page.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday