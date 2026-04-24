RT News - April 24 2026 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 24, 2026
rt.com
At least five ships reportedly pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US says its blockade is in full effect and no one gets a greenlight without Washington’s permission. A stranded ship captain is standing by to speak with us ahead in the programme. Representatives from Iran and the UAE among many at the table at the BRICS meeting in New Delhi, as tensions remain high between Abu Dhabi and Tehran in the Middle East. Donald Trump announces the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is on for another three weeks, as Israel’s Ambassador to the UN suggests his country may not be on the same page.
RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.
This video was made with linuxmint.
Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/
Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.
https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home
https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5