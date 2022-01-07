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ARE COVID-VAXXED MORE INFECTIOUS THAN UNVAXXED? from TheHighwire.com
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243 views • January 07, 2022
ARE COVID-VAXXED MORE INFECTIOUS THAN UNVAXXED?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-covid-vaxxed-more-infectious-than-unvaxxed/
THE UK’s HART group has published data showing increased infection rates among the Covid-vaccinated, within 2 weeks of dose 2. What are the implications given the push for 3rd, and even 4th boosters?
POSTED: January 7, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-covid-vaxxed-more-infectious-than-unvaxxed/
THE UK’s HART group has published data showing increased infection rates among the Covid-vaccinated, within 2 weeks of dose 2. What are the implications given the push for 3rd, and even 4th boosters?
POSTED: January 7, 2022
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