MUST WATCH: VACCINE INJURED RESPIRATORY THERAPIST DANEE DIXON INTERVIEW W/ CHRISTI TASKER

The fake "safe and effective" narrative no longer works with Respiratory Therapist Danee Dixon. Danee was Christi Tasker's first friend to be personally severely injured by the Covid-19 bioweapons masquerading under the propaganda title of a "vaccine." Listen to and share Danee's story. Feel free to mirror this video - it's been removed from Youtube several times without cause, warning, or strikes.

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