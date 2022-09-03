Vaccine Mandate causes chaos at Washington State Ferries

Rebel News





August 30, 2022





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'I think the only way that the wait times can change is if we bring back the workers who really want to work,' says commuter who uses the ferry. 'We protect them and not force them to get a vaccine in their arm that they do not know what it is.'





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