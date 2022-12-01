Sober - Ep. 2 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast

In this episode Shawn is cooking up a gooey spoonful of that fire sobriety. He discusses what it was like battling addiction and how overcoming chemical dependency has shaped his world view.
