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Dr Peter Better Audio Letter 01 - Fort Knox Gold Scandal - June 21, 1975
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Dr. Peter David Beter - Audio Letter No. 01 - June 21, 1975
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal01.html
(1) An important matter concerning evidence in the Fort Knox Gold Scandal
(2) Recent indications from President Ford that the plans for economic
depression and dictatorship in America are still on track
(3) An introduction to our next president and would-be dictator,Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal01.html
(1) An important matter concerning evidence in the Fort Knox Gold Scandal
(2) Recent indications from President Ford that the plans for economic
depression and dictatorship in America are still on track
(3) An introduction to our next president and would-be dictator,Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
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