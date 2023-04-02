DNI John Ratcliffe says that Alvin Bragg may have committed a felony
DNI John Ratcliffe says that Alvin Bragg may have committed a felony.
“The only felony of which we can be certain to come out of this Alvin Bragg prosecution in New York is the felony committed either by DA Bragg himself or someone on the grand jury that he’s using for the perversion of our justice system…
Leaking grand jury information is a felony and so the only people capable of that would be Alvin Bragg’s team or members of the grand jury itself.”
Ready for the boomerang? 💥
https://rumble.com/v2fwqua-dni-john-ratcliffe-says-that-alvin-bragg-may-have-committed-a-felony.html
