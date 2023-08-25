Stories of J6’ers

Since Joe Biden's inauguration, the administration has sent federal SWAT teams into homes and offices to drag nearly 1,000 Americans off to Soviet-style gulags for January 6-related charges. Many of those Americans have been languishing in horrible conditions for two years, without so much as a trial. And while most of America — and the media especially — has forgotten about these folks, some people have not. In this episode, we feature Lydia Sorrow, who has become a pen pal to J6 prisoners. Tune in to hear the stories she has to tell.
