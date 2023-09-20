Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Plato hero journey. Fish vs hunt information. More than 2 sides. Theater. End of Ukraine. EROI?
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
104 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

#Plato #information #politics #Ukraine #EROI


Plato video, Plato texts, Plato images and pluralistic links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/your-plato-hero-journey-fish-vs-hunt-information



Keywords
politicspropagandaukraineinformationplatoheros journeyeroiinformation gatheringrape accusations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket