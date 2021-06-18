HYBRID WORLD - THE PLAN TO MODIFY AND CONTROL THE HUMAN RACE - TRANSHUMANISM DOCUMENTARY

One of the New World Order Goals is the combining of humans with other species and machines. The first success they had was combining goats and spiders "spider goats" learn why they did this and much more.



Hybrid World - The Plan to Modify and Control the Human Race Behind closed doors, scientists and corporations have breached genetic codes that separate the individuality of all animal and plant species on earth. Laboratories around the world are honing their skills while our humanity and dignity as a species is on the operating table like a universal Frankenstein, subject to a wholesale psychic and physiological re-design under the guise of "progress." The proponents claim the field of "Transhumanism" will change the world by eliminating sickness and famine while at the same time, governments and military groups around the globe are having clandestine meetings to discuss super soldiers, super-intelligence, and even super animals to maintain military dominance and control over the populations of the world. Even more horrifying, they must create committees to implement plans to defend their nations against future terrorism performed by Transhumans (modified human beings) with the universal.

Source: Fearless Nation