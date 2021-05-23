© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 016 - Should I Buy Dogecoin? Pt 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 23, 2021
(Recorded May 5, 2021)
In short, no- definitely not now. Part 1 of 2.
Part 1 - Caution in the face of optimistic energy.
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including from Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Earn rebates online when you shop with Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
In short, no- definitely not now. Part 1 of 2.
Part 1 - Caution in the face of optimistic energy.
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including from Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Earn rebates online when you shop with Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.