California state of emergency after I-10 plasma fire disintegration of concrete AKA Dustification

Jeff Snyder
Dec 18, 2023
Why did all the trees burn inside out by Maui real estate
• Why Did All Trees in Lahaina Burnt Fr... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRserYzrRAg&t=0s
Mental boost Maui decode
• Maui fire weird disintegrating concre... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z7EMxs2BxQ&t=0s
I-10 freeway overpass fire
• State of emergency declared after fir... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bCF3WTF9Ho&t=0s
Plasma fire bridge collapse in Philly
• plasma fire collapses bridge in Philly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCA-ykeYglw&t=0s
Look out for Charlie shouts out Jeff Snyder's channel and plasma fire at 8 minutes 30 seconds
• MASON HEARS RF WEAPONS - INTELLIGENCE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--7ZJGxKVAc&t=0s
New samvartica fire Dynamics
• new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UobLMmCfGwI&t=0s
Fiery sermon from the valley of the Shadow
• Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIri9PzFcAQ&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6trHcioC0w
